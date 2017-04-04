Astros prospect Jonathan Arauz suspended 50 games after testing positive for Methamphetamine
Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports that Astros shortstop prospect Jonathan Arauz has been suspended 50 games after testing positive for Methamphetamine. Arauz, 18, was acquired by the Astros from the Phillies in the Ken Giles trade in December 2015.
