Astros History: Ken Johnson Loses Nine Inning No Hitter
In order for a no hitter to be considered official, it needs to last for at least nine innings. On this day in 1964, Houston Astros pitcher Ken Johnson became the first pitcher in MLB history to lose a game where he pitched a nine inning no hitter.
