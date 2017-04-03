Astros garnering best TV ratings in years
The Astros couldn't make it four in a row against the Mariners on Thursday night, but they're still off to their best start in years in terms of television viewership. Through four games, Astros games on Root Sports Southwest are averaging a 4.0 Nielsen rating, which equals about 98,000 households per game.
