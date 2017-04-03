Astros ganan 5-3 a Marineros con jonr...

Astros ganan 5-3 a Marineros con jonr n de Springer en 13ra

El jugador de los Astros de Houston George Springer pega un jonron de tres carreras en el 13er inning de su juego de beisbol contra los Marineros de Seattle, el miercoles 5 de abril de 2017 en Houston.

Chicago, IL

