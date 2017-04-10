Astros exposing third base prospect J.D. Davis to left field
With Alex Bregman entrenched at third base with the Astros for years to come and Colin Moran holding down the position at Class AAA, the Astros have begun to expose J.D. Davis to left field. Davis, a power-hitting third baseman prospect in his second season with Class AA Corpus Christi, made his first pro start in left field on Monday.
