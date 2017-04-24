Astros' Dallas Keuchel inducing groundballs at unrivaled rate
Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel reacts after getting Seattle Mariners Leonys Martin on a bunt ground out in the seventh inning of the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Houston. Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel reacts after getting Seattle Mariners Leonys Martin on a bunt ground out in the seventh inning of the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday, April 3, Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws out Seattle Mariners Leonys Martin in the seventh inning of the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC