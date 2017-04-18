Astros' Dallas Keuchel enjoying partn...

Astros' Dallas Keuchel enjoying partnership with Brian McCann

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

APRIL 14: Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Houston Astros pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the first inning at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on April 14, 2017 in Oakland, California. Dallas Keuchel is only 21 innings into his season but already on numerous occasions has remarked on his chemistry with new Astros catcher Brian McCann.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,402,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC