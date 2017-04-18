Astros' Dallas Keuchel enjoying partnership with Brian McCann

APRIL 14: Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Houston Astros pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the first inning at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on April 14, 2017 in Oakland, California. Dallas Keuchel is only 21 innings into his season but already on numerous occasions has remarked on his chemistry with new Astros catcher Brian McCann.

