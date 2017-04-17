Astros' Carlos Correa expected to play Monday

APRIL 14: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros is congratulated by Carlos Beltran #15 after Altuve scored on a throwing error by third baseman Trevor Plouffe #3 of the Oakland Athletics in the top of the seventh inning at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on April 14, 2017 in Oakland, California. OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 14: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros is congratulated by Carlos Beltran #15 after Altuve scored on a throwing error by third baseman Trevor Plouffe #3 of the Oakland Athletics in the OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 14: Brian McCann #16 of the Houston Astros slides into second base with a two-run rbi double against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the seventh inning at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on April 14, 2017 in Oakland, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.