Astros call up James Hoyt, place Jandel Gustave on disabled list

Houston Astros relief pitcher Jandel Gustave between pitches in the eighth inning of an MLB baseball game at Minute Maid Park, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Houston. Houston Astros relief pitcher Jandel Gustave between pitches in the eighth inning of an MLB baseball game at Minute Maid Park, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.