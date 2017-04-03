Astros 12 mins ago 7:08 p.m.Astros top Royals 5-4 on Gattis' bases-loaded walk in 12th

Astros 12 mins ago 7:08 p.m.Astros to...

Astros top Royals 5-4 on Gattis' bases-loaded walk in 12th

16 hrs ago Read more: KHOU-TV Houston

The Houston Astros blared Michael Jackson hits and were feeling celebratory vibes on Sunday after snapping a skid with another extra innings win. Jake Marisnick hit a tying home run off Kelvin Herrera in the ninth inning and Evan Gattis drew a bases-loaded walk from Matt Strahm in the 12th, helping the Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 Sunday and stop a three-game losing streak.

