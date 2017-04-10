Astros 0, Mariners 6: 'Stros shut out in first road game of the season

So when is this offense going to wake up? Yes, the pitching was a problem this afternoon as well, but the last time I checked, teams are still 0-for-forever when scoring zero or fewer runs. Through the first eight games of the season, the Astros are averaging 2.6 runs scored per game and have yet to breakout for more than five runs in any single contest.

