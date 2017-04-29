A's Sunday starter Jesse Hahn still having to prove himself
A's starter Jesse Hahn, who threw eight scoreless innings Tuesday in Anaheim, looks to solidify his rotation spot Sunday vs. Astros. HOUSTON Jesse Hahn will make another pitch to remain a member of the A's starting rotation in the Sunday series finale against the Astros.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC