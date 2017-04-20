April 28: Astros 9, Athletics 4

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is welcomed back into the dugout after scoring during the fifth inning as the Houston Astros take on the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park Friday, April 28, 2017 in Houston. Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is welcomed back into the dugout after scoring during the fifth inning as the Houston Astros take on the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park Friday, April 28, Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel hits a double during the fifth inning as the Houston Astros take on the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park Friday, April 28, 2017 in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.