And That Happened: Sunday's Scores and Highlights

Reds 7, Cubs 5 : I realize anything can happen in any given game, but I'm not sure that "40-year-old soft-tosser two years removed from baseball due to all kinds of elbow problems will allow only two runs on three hits over six innings against the World Series champs" would be a bet I would've made before the season. That's what Bronson Arroyo did, though.

