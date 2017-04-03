Alex Bregman out of Astros' lineup Th...

Alex Bregman out of Astros' lineup Thursday

Alex Bregman was absent from the Astros' lineup for Thursday night's series finale against the Seattle Mariners with manager A.J. Hinch starting super utility man Marwin Gonzalez at third base and in the two-hole in his place. less Alex Bregman was absent from the Astros' lineup for Thursday night's series finale against the Seattle Mariners with manager A.J. Hinch starting super utility man Marwin Gonzalez at third base and in the ... more Alex Bregman was absent from the Astros' lineup for Thursday night's series finale against the Seattle Mariners with manager A.J. Hinch starting super utility man Marwin Gonzalez at third base and in the two-hole in his place.

