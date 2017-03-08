With Trump on board, Texas puts high-...

With Trump on board, Texas puts high-speed rail on the fast track

18 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Texas is closer than ever to building the first high-speed train in the United States, thanks to President Donald Trump's fascination with these transportation projects and a well-timed pitch to his administration. Former Houston Astros owner Drayton McLane Jr., a member of the company's board of directors, met recently with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in Washington.

