White among 4 Astros sent to Minor League camp
Infielders Tyler White and Colin Moran , first baseman A.J. Reed and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez -- all of whom made their Major League debuts last year -- were optioned to Minor League camp Tuesday in the Astros' latest round of roster cuts. None of the four were expected to make the club, because the Astros are going to carry 13 pitchers -- 12 position players -- but they will provide experienced depth at Triple-A Fresno this year.
