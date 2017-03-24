What can the baseball world expect fr...

What can the baseball world expect from Houston Astros first baseman A.J. Reed?

Drafted in the second round of the 2014 MLB rookie draft out of University of Kentucky, first baseman A.J. Reed was highly touted for his offensive potential. He was seen as one of the best bats in his draft class, but his hulking six-foot-four, 240 pound body was viewed as an impediment that would surely limit his defensive ceiling.

