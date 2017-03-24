What can the baseball world expect from Houston Astros first baseman A.J. Reed?
Drafted in the second round of the 2014 MLB rookie draft out of University of Kentucky, first baseman A.J. Reed was highly touted for his offensive potential. He was seen as one of the best bats in his draft class, but his hulking six-foot-four, 240 pound body was viewed as an impediment that would surely limit his defensive ceiling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC