WBC Non-MLB Top 10: #7 Ah-Seop Son
For a Korean team missing MLB luminaries such as Shin-Soo Choo, Hyun-Soo Kim, and Jung-Ho Kang, offense will be at a premium, with the ability to generate runs without stringing together multiple hits being a truly invaluable skill in a tournament. While Hyung-Woo Choi figures to help Korea in that department with his power, fellow OF Ah-Seop Son looks to add his high OPB and speed on the bases to steal some runs for South Korea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crawfish Boxes.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC