WBC Non-MLB Top 10: #7 Ah-Seop Son

For a Korean team missing MLB luminaries such as Shin-Soo Choo, Hyun-Soo Kim, and Jung-Ho Kang, offense will be at a premium, with the ability to generate runs without stringing together multiple hits being a truly invaluable skill in a tournament. While Hyung-Woo Choi figures to help Korea in that department with his power, fellow OF Ah-Seop Son looks to add his high OPB and speed on the bases to steal some runs for South Korea.

