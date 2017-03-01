WBC Non-MLB Top 10: #5 Yoelkis Cespedes

The Cuban team has been sapped of a lot of its star power over the years, with former national steam standouts like Aroldis Chapman, Yoenis Cespedes, Jose Abreu and Yulieski Gurriel all now playing in the big leagues and unable to don the national reds. Consequently, for this year's team Cuba, a lot of eyes will be on some of the younger players, but no one is likely to draw more attention than RF Yoelkis Cespedes.

