Tom Koehler tucks subtle tribute to daughters, Jose Fernandez inside new spikes

With Miami playing host to Pool C in the first round of the fourth World Baseball Classic, baseball with a raucous international flair will again be served in Little Havana, March 9-13 With Miami playing host to Pool C in the first round of the fourth World Baseball Classic, baseball with a raucous international flair will again be served in Little Havana, March 9-13 With Miami playing host to Pool C in the first round of the fourth World Baseball Classic, baseball with a raucous international flair will again be served in Little Havana, March 9-13 With Miami playing host to Pool C in the first round of the fourth World Baseball Classic, baseball with a raucous international flair will again be served in Little Havana, March 9-13 Right-hander Tyler Kolek, one of the Marlins' top prospects and the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.