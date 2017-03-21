Tanaka returns to MLB.TV on heels of ...

Tanaka returns to MLB.TV on heels of no-no

14 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

A trio of high-profile hurlers -- Masahiro Tanaka , Chris Archer and Dallas Keuchel -- take the hill as they attempt to maintain their spring dominance during today's slate of games on Tanaka takes the mound on the heels of a combined no-hitter when he faces the Phillies in his fifth spring start. The Japanese right-hander went 4 1/3 innings to help shut out the Tigers on Friday in the first no-no in Grapefruit League play since the Braves accomplished the feat against the Astros on March 8, 2015.

