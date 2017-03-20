Straily scenario a cautionary tale for Astros' handling of

SEPTEMBER 30: Brad Peacock #41 of the Houston Astros pitches during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 30, 2016 in Anaheim, California. less ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Brad Peacock #41 of the Houston Astros pitches during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 30, 2016 in ... more Houston Astros' Dan Straily pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 25, 2016, in Kissimmee, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.