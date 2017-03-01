Springer to let situation dictate run...

Springer to let situation dictate running game

14 hrs ago

He's emerged as one of the most dynamic players in the game, with his ability to get on base, his power and his Gold Glove-level outfield play. Astros outfielder George Springer can beat you in a lot of ways, and if the Astros have their way, he will be able to beat teams with his legs more in 2017.

Chicago, IL

