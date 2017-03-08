Schafer has control issue as Astros e...

Schafer has control issue as Astros expand lead

8 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

JUPITER, Fla. a Lefthander Jordan Schafer, who had had three clean outings as he tries to make the Cardinals as a hybrid outfielder/pitcher, experienced a glitch Thursday when he hit a batter and walked two before allowing a run-scoring single to Houston's Ramon Laureano in the eighth inning.

