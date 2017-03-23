Roark, bullpen keep Astros' bats in check

Tanner Roark , making his first start since returning from the World Baseball Classic, held the Astros to one run and three hits and struck out five batters in 5 1/3 innings to lead the Nationals to a 4-1 win Saturday afternoon at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. The Nationals built a 4-0 lead on the strength of a Jayson Werth sacrifice fly in the third inning and a three-run fourth, which included a two-run double by Daniel Murphy on the last pitch thrown by Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. Murphy went 2-for-4 in what was also his first Grapefruit League start since returning from the Classic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Nationals.