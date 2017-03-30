Rickie Fowler was happy with the velocity, but NOT the location of his first pitch at the Astros ...
On Thursday, Rickie Fowler compared the nerves of throwing out an opening pitch at a baseball game to playing in the Ryder Cup. A few hours later, those opening-tee mound jitters showed up.
