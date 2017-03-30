Reliever Jandel Gustave earns last Astros roster spot

After Thursday night's 8-6 exhibition win over the Cubs, the Astros chose reliever Jandel Gustave to occupy the final spot on their season-opening 25-man roster. After Thursday night's 8-6 exhibition win over the Cubs, the Astros chose reliever Jandel Gustave to occupy the final spot on their season-opening 25-man roster.

