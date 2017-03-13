Red Line Series headlines today's slate on MLB.TV
The Cubs and White Sox renew the Crosstown Classic in Cactus League style today as one of 12 Spring Training games on This one-time spring matchup between Chicago clubs showcases teams on opposite ends of the spectrum entering the 2017 season. The defending champion Cubs appear loaded to make another run, while the White Sox were the biggest sellers this past offseason, having traded longtime staples Chris Sale and Adam Eaton in moves steering to a substantial rebuild.
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
