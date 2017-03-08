Q&A: Luhnow on analytics, unusual career path

But neither engineering, management consulting nor starting his own business compared to the idea of being in a baseball front office, leading Luhnow to making another career change in 2003, when he joined the Cardinals' front office. In St. Louis, Luhnow had great success installing an analytics department, became one of the top talent producers in the game via the Draft and played a key role in developing the team that won the 2011 World Series.

