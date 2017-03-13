Pitching stands out for Astros against Mets

Jacob deGrom held the Astros to three hits and one run and struck out six batters in four innings, and Yoenis Cespedes blasted a two-run home run to lead the Mets to a 2-1 win Tuesday at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. in nine innings this spring until Astros catcher Brian McCann walloped his first homer of the spring with a long solo drive to right field in the fourth.

