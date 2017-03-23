Phil Hughes has rocky outing in 8-4 Twins loss to Houston
Hughes surrendered a home run to George Springer on his first pitch of the day against the Astros, and lasted just two innings in the Twins' 8-4 loss at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. The righthander, who pitched five scoreless innings against the Rays last Friday, this time faced 15 batters and allowed nine hits.
