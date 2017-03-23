Phil Hughes has rocky outing in 8-4 T...

Phil Hughes has rocky outing in 8-4 Twins loss to Houston

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Hughes surrendered a home run to George Springer on his first pitch of the day against the Astros, and lasted just two innings in the Twins' 8-4 loss at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. The righthander, who pitched five scoreless innings against the Rays last Friday, this time faced 15 batters and allowed nine hits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,147 • Total comments across all topics: 279,766,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC