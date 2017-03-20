One Adam Warren attribute left Joe Girardi very impressed

"I was pretty pleased, throwing all my pitches for strikes,'' said Warren, who started and gave up four hits and one run over 3 A2/a f innings in the Yankees' 6-4 win over the Astros on Sunday at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. "I don't think I'm going to surprise anyone, invent a new pitch or all of sudden throw harder,'' the right-hander said.

