One Adam Warren attribute left Joe Girardi very impressed
"I was pretty pleased, throwing all my pitches for strikes,'' said Warren, who started and gave up four hits and one run over 3 A2/a f innings in the Yankees' 6-4 win over the Astros on Sunday at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. "I don't think I'm going to surprise anyone, invent a new pitch or all of sudden throw harder,'' the right-hander said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC