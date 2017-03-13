Moran, Gurriel shine, but errors undo...

Moran, Gurriel shine, but errors undo Astros

Read more: Houston Astros

Chase Headley plated two runs with a double and scored another on a steal of home, and the Yankees won it in the ninth when two runs scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch for a 6-4 victory over the Astros at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on Sunday afternoon. Astros catcher Garrett Stubbs made two errors as the Astros unraveled in the ninth, allowing three runs to score on one hit and three walks, with reliever Jandel Gustave taking the brunt of the damage.

