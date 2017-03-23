McHugh will make Grapefruit League debut Monday

Right-hander Collin McHugh , who's been behind in his throwing program this spring after coming down with "dead arm" earlier in camp, will start Monday's game against the Cardinals, marking his first Grapefruit League start of the spring. Astros manager A.J. Hinch doesn't believe McHugh will be ready to start the regular season, meaning he could be on the disabled list on Opening Day.

