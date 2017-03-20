McHugh to throw simulated game Saturday

While the rest of his teammates were set to depart for Houston following Wednesday's Grapefruit League finale against the Marlins, Astros right-hander Collin McHugh will stay back a few more days and pitch a simulated game on Saturday. McHugh, who's working up his pitch count after coming down with arm fatigue earlier in camp, will throw five innings or 75 pitches before going to Houston to take part in Monday's Opening Day festivities.

