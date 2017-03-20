McHugh to throw simulated game Saturday

McHugh to throw simulated game Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Houston Astros

While the rest of his teammates were set to depart for Houston following Wednesday's Grapefruit League finale against the Marlins, Astros right-hander Collin McHugh will stay back a few more days and pitch a simulated game on Saturday. McHugh, who's working up his pitch count after coming down with arm fatigue earlier in camp, will throw five innings or 75 pitches before going to Houston to take part in Monday's Opening Day festivities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Astros.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Oakland
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,047 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC