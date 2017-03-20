McHugh to throw simulated game Saturday
While the rest of his teammates were set to depart for Houston following Wednesday's Grapefruit League finale against the Marlins, Astros right-hander Collin McHugh will stay back a few more days and pitch a simulated game on Saturday. McHugh, who's working up his pitch count after coming down with arm fatigue earlier in camp, will throw five innings or 75 pitches before going to Houston to take part in Monday's Opening Day festivities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Astros.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC