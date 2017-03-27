McCullers to follow Keuchel in rotation
Astros manager A.J. Hinch announced his rotation to start the year on Tuesday, revealing right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. would start the second game of the season on April 4 against the Mariners in Houston, with righty Charlie Morton for the third game on April 5. "It was really splitting hairs with deciding between the two of them," Hinch said. "McCullers will start on regular rest after his outing at Minute Maid [in Thursday's exhibition against the Cubs].
