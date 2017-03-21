Leake battles control in road start vs. Astros
All five of Leake's starts this spring have been on the road, but he struggled at his home away from home. Making his second start at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, Leake gave up four runs on five hits and issued three walks over five innings.
St. Louis Cardinals
