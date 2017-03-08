Keuchel to make first spring start Sunday
After coming through a simulated game Tuesday with no issues, Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel has been slotted in to make his first Grapefruit League start of the season Sunday against the Marlins in Jupiter, Fla. Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, is scheduled to pitch at least two innings, manager A.J. Hinch said on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Astros.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC