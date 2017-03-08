Keuchel to make first spring start Sunday

After coming through a simulated game Tuesday with no issues, Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel has been slotted in to make his first Grapefruit League start of the season Sunday against the Marlins in Jupiter, Fla. Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, is scheduled to pitch at least two innings, manager A.J. Hinch said on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Astros.