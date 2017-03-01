Harper, Rendon, Werth fuel Nats' rout

Jayson Werth , Anthony Rendon and Bryce Harper each slugged homers to lead the Nationals to a 13-1 wipeout of the Astros on Thursday afternoon at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Werth capped a four-run rally in the first inning with a three-run homer off starter Brad Peacock , and Rendon added a homer in the third inning off Peacock to push the lead to 5-0.

