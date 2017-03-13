Gurriel getting comfortable at new po...

Gurriel getting comfortable at new position

Read more: Houston Astros

The transformation continues on a positive path for Cuban Yulieski Gurriel , who looks to make a name for himself on a new team, in a new country, and at a new position on the diamond. The 32-year-old defected in February 2016 and signed a five-year, $47.5 million contract with the Astros in July, just in time to play five games at first base for his new team last season.

