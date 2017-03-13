For Classic skippers, many demands to...

For Classic skippers, many demands to fulfill

It's an honor for Jim Leyland to guide Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, but the longtime skipper is the first to admit that managing a dream team can lead to lot of sleepless nights. While others snooze, the longtime manager tosses and turns in bed trying to figure out how he is going to get the 28 stars on his roster into games.

