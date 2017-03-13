Few spots open on loaded Astros roster

With no major injuries and the lack of position battles in camp, not much has changed. Houston manager A.J. Hinch did say last week he would like to carry 13 pitchers on his roster to start the season, which is bad news for guys like Tyler White , Tony Kemp , A.J. Reed , Teoscar Hernandez and Colin Moran , who are trying to make the team.

