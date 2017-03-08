Fantasy Plays: Shortstop position youthful in fantasy
The 2017 crop of fantasy shortstops can't really be summed up in your typical terms like "stacked," ''terrible," ''shallow" or "deep." It's a true mixed bag - a handful of studs, some late-round sleepers, the usual assortment of defensive specialists with little power, and scattered head-scratchers like Freddy Galvis, who hit as many home runs in 2016 as he did in his previous three seasons combined.
