Ehrler Will Lead The Field Into The F...

Ehrler Will Lead The Field Into The Final Round Of The Bassmaster Classic

11 hrs ago

Brent Ehrler of Newport Beach, CA., maintains the lead on the 2nd day of the GEICO Bassmaster Classic at Lake Conroe, bringing 20 lbs, 1 oz to the scales on Saturday for a 2-day total weight of 43-4. Brent Ehrler is trying his best to stay grounded.

