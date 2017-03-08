Devenski a bright spot on tough day for Astros' bats

Derek Dietrich belted a two-run homer and starting pitcher Scott Copeland threw three perfect innings in the Marlins' 4-2 win over the Astros Saturday afternoon at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Dietrich's third-inning home run, his first of the Grapefruit League season, bounced off the foul pole in right field and extended the Marlins' lead to 3-0.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Astros.