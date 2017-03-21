Correa crushes HR in first inning of semifinal
Carlos Correa showed again on Monday night why he is one of the brightest young stars in baseball, and it only took him two innings at Dodger Stadium. The 22-year-old Astros shortstop, playing third base for Puerto Rico in the With Francisco Lindor on second and one out in the bottom of the first, Correa launched a 1-2 curveball from Dutch starter Rick Van Den Hurk into the left-center-field bleachers to tie the score at 2. The 441-foot blast was Puerto Rico's answer to Wladimir Balentien 's 422-foot shot to nearly the same location in the top of the inning.
