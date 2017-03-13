Collin McHugh, Mike Fiers enouraged after throwing session
Set back slightly by injuries, Astros starters Collin McHugh and Mike Fiers pitched to live batters on Tuesday. They felt physically well and ready to pitch in minor league games on an undecided day this weekend.
