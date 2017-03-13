MARCH 6: Colin Moran #19 of the Houston Astros is congratulated after hitting a home run to tie the game against the Boston Red Sox in the eighth inning during a spring training game at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on March 6, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Astros and Red Sox played to a 5-5 tie.

