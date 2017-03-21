Beltran's ability in left could free space for Houston at DH
What designated hitter Carlos Beltran can do defensively this season will have a direct impact on what manager A.J. Hinch can try offensively Beltran's ability in left could free space for Houston at DH What designated hitter Carlos Beltran can do defensively this season will have a direct impact on what manager A.J. Hinch can try offensively Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nyBsly JUPITER, Fla. - What designated hitter Carlos Beltran can do defensively this season will have a direct impact on what manager A.J. Hinch can try offensively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC